Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is gearing up for his 12th career race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava went one-on-one with the Roush Fenway Racing driver, who talked about the challenges of racing at NHMS, the new rules package in NASCAR and what it’s like to be teammates with Ryan Newman.

Watch the interview in the video above.

