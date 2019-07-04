Rob Gronkowski seems to be enjoying retirement thus far, but who’s to say that won’t change when the NFL season returns? Gronkowski says he we’ll just have to wait and see.

The former New England Patriots tight end joined the “Rich Eisen Show” on Wednesday to discuss how retirement is treating him, in addition to what he’s been up to. Gronkowski noted that when football returns without him, he doesn’t know how he’ll feel.

“There’s definitely going to be times when you miss it and everything,” Gronkowski told Eisen. “I would always say that it’s still the offseason right now. I mean I can’t really say how I’m going to feel about it when the games start rolling around and everything. You know, I just felt like it was time. I feel really good right now and it was just definitely something I thought it was the right time and the right thing to do.”

Gronkowski seems pretty happy with his decision, but it will certainly be different in a few months considering he’s “never had an August off in (his) life.”

“You want to know something? I never had an August off in my life. So, it’s gonna be a little different,” Gronkowsko said. “That’s when it’s gonna start really seeing the change is when that comes around in August when I’m not in training camp; I might not know what to do with myself.

“To have that load off your back, I mean I’ve been playing football for 15 years straight in a row of that grind. Just relaxing right now feels good.”

Gronkowski said there’s a chance he could be a Gillette Stadium on September 8 when the Patriots open their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he made it clear it would be for the Super Bowl 53 celebration and not to participate in the game itself.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images