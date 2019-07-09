Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has worked out with a wide range of throwing partners this summer, but his latest undoubtedly turned the most heads.

The New England Patriots quarterback through social media has kept fans abreast of his workouts ahead of the 2019 season, which have featured the likes of Julian Edelman, rookie N’Keal Harry and even Josh Gordon. Monday’s guest, while a familiar face, was awfully intriguing.

Reports surfaced indicating Brady held a private workout with Rob Gronkowski, who retired back in March and has given no signs of a potential comeback. The throwing session took place at UCLA, where Gronkowski was set to participate in the $50K Charity Challenge Basketball Game that night. The five-time Pro Bowl selection during the event confirmed his workout with Brady in a way only Gronk can.

“It was great working out,” Gronkowski told TMZ. “Tom needs someone to throw to so, you know, he calls Mr. Reliable Robbie G the one and only!”

The workout likely was nothing more than Brady needing a throwing partner and Gronkowski wanting to get in a good sweat. That probably won’t stop Patriots fans from getting their hopes up about a potential Gronk return, though.

We probably shouldn’t put the chance of a comeback at zero percent, but Gronkowski sure seems to be enjoying retired life after nine tough seasons in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images