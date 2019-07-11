Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, what’s Gronk up to these days?

Well, Rob Gronkowski has been spotted all over the place since retiring from the NFL in March, but the former Patriots tight end on Wednesday shed additional light on what he’s been doing since hanging up the cleats after New England’s Super Bowl LIII victory.

“Just relaxing. I just played a good 15 years straight of football every single year, so I have just been relaxing,” Gronkowski told ESPN on the red carpet before the 2019 ESPY Awards. “Staying active still. I love playing other sports. I actually love playing outdoor sports during the summer, like ‘pig’ and ‘horse’ in basketball, pool basketball. But my favorite game out there is corn hole. I love corn hole and when you sink four shots in a row — one, two, three, four — against your opponent, that is a great feeling.”

It should come as no surprise that Gronkowski enjoys corn hole. He’s usually the life of the party, and we absolutely could see him dominating the cookout game circuit throughout the summer months — you know, when he’s not working out with Tom Brady.

But are Gronkowski’s bag-tossing skills good enough for him to go pro? Probably not.

“I have actually heard about it. I have been recommended by many people to look into it, but I don’t know,” Gronkowski said. “I don’t feel like my corn hole game is that good.

“I feel like every single shot, those pros put it in. Maybe one day. But as of right now, I just love to show up at houses, love to show up at summer parties in the backyard and just play some corn hole.”

Sounds like a pretty sweet retirement.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images