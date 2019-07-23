Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Ninkovich will boost ESPN’s New England Patriots appeal.

The Worldwide Leader hired the former Patriots linebacker as an NFL analyst Tuesday. He’ll appear this season on “NFL Live,” “SportsCenter,” ESPN Radio and other programs, starting Saturday with “SportsCenter on the Road” when he’ll report from Patriots training camp.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to work for ESPN,” Ninkovich said in ESPN’s announcement of his hiring. “I look forward to sharing my knowledge of the game and expressing my passion for football in the next chapter of my professional career.”

Ninkovich joins Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss and Damien Woody among former Patriots on ESPN’s NFL broadcast team.

Ninkovich played 11 NFL seasons between 2006 and 2016, spending his final eight with the Patriots. He helped New England win Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI and was a team co-captain for the 2013 and 2015 seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images