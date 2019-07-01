Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics summer league team is set to be an entertaining group, but it’s becoming more and more likely that they’ll be without their top selection from the 2019 NBA Draft.

Romeo Langford played the majority of his lone season at Indiana with a torn ligament in his thumb, which contributed to the wing shooting 27.2 percent from deep. The 19-year-old is still recovering from surgery, but president of basketball operations Danny Ainge previously said that the team was unsure of the wing’s status for summer league.

Boston held its first media availability for summer league practices on Monday, and Celtics assistant coach Scott Morrison, who will serve as summer league head coach, gave an update on Langford’s progress, or lack thereof.

Morrison told reporters at the Auerbach Center that Langford has not done “any live work yet” at summer league practices. The goal is to have the Indiana product up to date on the “team’s terminology and concepts” by August or September, per Morrison.

Romeo Langford has not done any live work yet at summer league practice, per coach Scott Morrison. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 1, 2019

Scott Morrison, Celtics’ Summer League coach, says Romeo Langford’s activity will be very light for the next week or two. Goal is to have him up on the team’s terminology and concepts by August/September. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) July 1, 2019

Langford averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in 32 games for the Hoosiers last season, despite his hand injury. When asked earlier this summer why he played through it, he simply answered that he didn’t want to let his teammates down.

Boston released its summer league roster on Monday and Langford was included, so there is a chance that he hits the court in Las Vegas.

The Celtics will begin their summer league slate on July 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images