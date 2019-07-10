Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics summer league team has shown plenty of promise so far, going 3-0 in their first three contests in Las Vegas, but it’s all being done without Boston’s top draft pick.

Romeo Langford is with the team, but has missed all three games while recovering from surgery that repaired a torn ligament in his right thumb. It doesn’t look like he’ll be able to hit the court this July, which means he’ll be forced to continue as a cheerleader for his teammates.

His fellow 2019 draft picks have looked sharp so far, with Carsen Edwards, Grant Williams and Tremont Waters giving Scott Morrison’s squad solid production across the first three games. Unfortunately for Langford, sitting on the bench is a bit boring.

“It is kind of weird, not playing and watching everybody else,” Langford told MassLive’s Tom Westerholm on Tuesday. “It’s boring. It’s kind of boring for me.”

Langford was complimentary of his teammates however, noting their solid performance. It’s clear he’s looking forward to hitting the court with them later this summer.

“Honestly, I feel like they look real good out there,” he said. “They pick up on things fast, and they play like it’s not the first time they’ve played together well.

“I feel like once we’re all on the court playing, it’s going to be real good.”

Thumbnail photo via Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports Images