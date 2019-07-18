Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The internet cares little about Rory McIlroy’s feelings.

The golf star endured a horror start to the 2019 British Open on Thursday when he shot an 8-over 79 in the first round. Sure, his score was terrible, but the fact his disaster took place at Portrush, the course where the Northern Irishman started playing golf seriously, adds extra sting to his misfortune.

Here's Rory McIlroy's opening tee ball that went OB on Thursday morning at Portrush. It was a quadruple-bogey start for the Ulsterman. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/nzxm2G4UXI — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) July 18, 2019

Rory McIlroy’s opening drive hit a female fan & cracked the screen of her mobile phone in her pocket @TheOpen — Neil McLeman (@NeilMcLeman) July 18, 2019

Nevertheless, the internet was quick to jump on McIlroy’s misery by running his photos through FaceApp, which has spawned the “Age Challenge,” the viral sensation of the moment.

McIlroy started the day age 30, and jokesters will have you believe his British Open experience has added another 30 to his ledger.

Rory on 1 vs. Rory on 18 pic.twitter.com/jfnQVwXvPE — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) July 18, 2019

Rory McIlroy before vs after his first round at #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/KfV7kwrUdx — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 18, 2019

McIlroy finished the British Open first round tied for 150th, and his chances of triumphing on home soil are all but shot.

Tiger Woods was 5-over after nine holes. Shane Lowry was the early pace-setter as of Thursday afternoon, having shot 4-under in his first round.

Thumbnail photo via Ian Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images