Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Slowest day on the sports calendar?

Guess. Again.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets reportedly have struck a deal to send Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul and draft picks. The trade reunites Westbrook with his former teammate in OKC, James Harden, forming perhaps the most intriguing duos in the NBA.

And the report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski served as one of the ultimate “Woj bombs,” setting NBA Twitter ablaze.

Here’s some of the best:

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

Presti collecting 1st round picks like Infinity Stones. pic.twitter.com/us1HmdhqGz — Inner Thoughts (@innerideas2017) July 12, 2019

The Houston Rockets offense next year🤣 Russ

Harden

Rest of the team pic.twitter.com/ssrbjI8gcv — Sparky Griswold (@StayClassy1979) July 12, 2019

alright time to settle into the second half of the baseball season with the Astros and the Range- Woj: pic.twitter.com/f7PxUGTOfD — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) July 12, 2019

IT'S SUPPOSED TO BE THE SLOWEST DAY IN SPORTS! PLEASE STOP IT https://t.co/zlpl8i8JS0 — Andy Deossa 🇨🇴 (@Andy_Deossa) July 12, 2019

*Rockets Offense Next Year* Russell Westbrook: “JAMES, I’M OPEN” Harden: pic.twitter.com/x1UV9FFASt — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) July 12, 2019

Damian Lillard nuked an entire franchise with one 37-foot shot. Unbelievable. — Cody Sharrett (@CodySharrett) July 12, 2019

OKC Evolution

'07-08 KD

'08-09 KD, Russ

'09-10 KD, Russ, Harden

'10-11 KD, Russ, Harden

'11-12 KD, Russ, Harden

'12-13 KD, Russ

'13-14 KD, Russ

'14-15 KD, Russ

'15-16 KD, Russ

'16-17 Russ

'17-18 Russ

'18-19 Russ

'19-20 None**

**Russ and Harden reunite in HOU** — Vin Masi (@VinMasi) July 12, 2019

Live look at Danny Ainge looking at Sam Presti's stash of draft picks: pic.twitter.com/6kyKwLPsJq — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 12, 2019

Twitter will say they were down today doing maintenance, but really Woj tipped them off and Twitter was auto-deleting all the mean things Houston Rockets fans have said about Russell Westbrook the last few years. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 12, 2019

Rockets fans to Chris Paul: pic.twitter.com/YX5gg9oAR6 — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@KwaniALunis) July 12, 2019

When Harden and Westbrook both have 9 assists 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Dt1SSI6IQb — David Nichols (@Davey_Ballout13) July 12, 2019

*Adam Silver walks onto stage*

*taps mic* "With the 1st through 30th picks in the NBA draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder select…." https://t.co/6aiN5e6paf — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 12, 2019

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images