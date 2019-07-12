Slowest day on the sports calendar?
Guess. Again.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets reportedly have struck a deal to send Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul and draft picks. The trade reunites Westbrook with his former teammate in OKC, James Harden, forming perhaps the most intriguing duos in the NBA.
And the report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski served as one of the ultimate “Woj bombs,” setting NBA Twitter ablaze.
Here’s some of the best:
