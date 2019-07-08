Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Russell Westbrook rumors are heating up.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are “receptive” toward trade calls on the star point guard, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday. Russell and the Thunder reportedly began talking about a trade shortly after forward Paul George was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here’s Charania’s report:

This is based upon relationships on all sides — Russell Westbrook, agent Thad Foucher and GM Sam Presti — and collaborating together and examining alternative solutions. Trade timing is challenging this late in the summer due to salaries frozen across NBA from free-agent deals. https://t.co/L0ABYFwAfH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2019

So, where could the 2016-17 MVP land?

The Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat reportedly are “very real possibilities,” with the Heat seeming like a more likely destination. As for whether Westbrook is worth the money remaining on his current contract ($124 million plus a $47 million player option in 2022), it’s a tough call, but players who average triple-doubles don’t grow on trees.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images