Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You can ask any professional athlete and/or coach who’s ever competed on the biggest stage. It’s tough, and maybe even impossible, to completely get over a championship loss.

Sean McVay is in the process of learning this notion as he prepares for his third season as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. McVay and the Rams fell just short of their ultimate goal last season, falling to the New England Patriots in a hard-fought Super Bowl LIII.

The 33-year-old recently joked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he thinks about the Super Bowl loss “every minute.” McVay is trying to put the defeat on the back burner as best he can, but Patriots fans across the country are making it awfully tough on him.

“It’s something that — you can’t allow it to hijack your ability to move forward,” McVay told Kimmel. “But to say that it’s something that doesn’t come up, I mean, everywhere I go I’m seeing Patriot fans. Whether they say thanks for the Super Bowl or something, I hear somebody from the fans right here — they probably love Tom Brady. I like Tom Brady, but not that much when I’m playing against him in the Super Bowl.”

McVay hasn’t been afraid to face the music in wake of coming up short on Super Sunday. He admitted immediately after the game that he was outcoached by Bill Belichick and earlier this offseason suggested his extensive game planning actually might have done Los Angeles more harm than good against New England.

Luckily for McVay, his Rams are poised to be legitimate contenders for the NFC crown once again in the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images