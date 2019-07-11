Although the Boston Celtics have been plenty busy this offseason, it’s no sure thing that they’re done making moves.
The most recent move was the waiving of Guerschon Yabusele, which opened a roster spot on the new-look Celtics. But with salary cap space tight, is it possible that a trade could be in the works? Nobody really knows, but that hasn’t stopped folks from floating some ideas.
In a piece published on CBS Sports, Brad Botkin suggested four possible trades centered around Gordon Hayward. Most of these deals are focused around Hayward so that the Celtics can match money and still get a valuable player in return.
Here’s what he wrote.
While trade proposals are fun in theory, it seems hard to believe the Celtics would give up on Hayward at this point, even with their superfluous amount of wings. They invested a lot in him two years ago, and if he’s able to return to All-Star form this season after working his way back from a devastating injury, the Celtics would be frustrated to have given up on him too early.
