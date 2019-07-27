Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots running back Sony Michel wasn’t spotted during the spring in four practices open to the media, then he was only a spectator during the Patriots’ first two minicamp practices.

The 2018 first-round pick returned to the practice field in a limited capacity Saturday in the Patriots’ first padded practice of the 2019 season.

“It felt good,” Michel said Saturday. “It’s always great to come back out with the guys and play some football.”

Michel reportedly underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee over the offseason. Recovery from a knee scope typically only takes a matter of weeks, so it seems the Patriots were being overly cautious with their leading rusher from a season ago.

Michel said Saturday his knee feels good.

“Just working on getting it stronger,” Michel said. “There’s always room for improvement.”

Michel didn’t participate in team drills Saturday, but he did spend a side session catching the football with quarterbacks Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer during punt drills.

“It’s just another opportunity for me to get better at another aspect of my game,” Michel said.

Michel played 13 games last season, carrying the ball 209 times for 931 yards with six touchdowns. He caught seven passes for 50 yards.

He saved his best football for January and February, adding 71 carries for 336 yards with six touchdowns and one 9-yard catch in three postseason games. And that was after he missed most of the summer with knee injuries.

“Training camp plays a big part in development going into the season, and I’m thankful to be in this training camp and I’m excited to take it day-by-day,” Michel said.

Michel could take a big jump this season if he can stay healthy through the summer and into the fall and winter.

The Patriots have a stacked running back stable with Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, third-round pick Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden and undrafted free agent Nick Brossette. The Patriots undoubtedly will rely on Michel heavily if he’s healthy, but they have much better depth this season if the Georgia product misses time again in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images