The United States won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup through collective effort, making each member of the team is a champion in her own right.

Sports Illustrated celebrated Team USA’s players and head coach Jill Ellis on Monday by releasing a special digital cover for each player.

Have you seen the SI @USWNT digital covers? Check out all 24, featuring the 23 players and manager Jill Ellis: pic.twitter.com/C4xrTIl3HR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 15, 2019

USA stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan graced the cover of last week’s print edition of Sports Illustrated in the aftermath of the team’s historic fourth World Cup title. The publication followed that move by producing custom covers for each player a week later.

Perhaps these digital covers will grow the visibility of each player, as they resume their club-soccer duties in the National Women’s Soccer League and gear up for USA’s Victory Tour, which will begin Aug. 3 at the Rose Bowl in Pasaden, Calif., when the world champions host Ireland.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images