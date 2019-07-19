Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Steve Pearce in action, and it doesn’t appear a return is coming anytime soon.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman has been on the injured list since June 1, and things have spiraled a bit since then. He initially was on the IL for a back strain, but during his rehab suffered a posterior ligament knee injury, which set him back even further.

Sox manager Alex Cora on Thursday offered an update on Pearce, and it isn’t encouraging.

“Just rehabbing down (in Fort Myers),” Cora said, via MassLive. “Nothing even close to (being) back.”

When Pearce originally suffered the setback, Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Pearce likely would be out at least a month — that was on July 2.

Pearce, who was a hero for the Red Sox in the 2018 World Series, has had a bumpy follow-up campaign after signing a one-year deal in the offseason. The 36-year-old is hitting .180 with one home run in 29 games.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports