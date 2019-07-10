Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

These days, nearly everyone is a Tacko Fall fan, including one of the greatest rappers of all time.

The 7-foot-6 Boston Celtics center has become a sensation at NBA Summer League, and for good reason. The University of Central Florida product is undeniably fun to watch, seems like a genuinely good guy and, perhaps surprisingly, is halfway decent at basketball.

Well, Tacko Mania apparently has extended to Instagram, as well.

Fall’s latest post generated a ton of action in the comments section, most notably from rap legend Waka Flocka Flame.

Take a look:

To which Fall replied:

A truly thrilling exchange.

Whether Fall, who signed with the Celtics after going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, makes Boston’s roster remains to be seen. However, Fall’s case might be strengthened by Guerschon Yabusele reportedly being waived Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images