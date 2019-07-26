Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics officially signed Tacko Fall on Thursday, and it’s not lost on the 7-foot-6 center that the work only is just beginning.

Fall became a summer league sensation for the C’s and will have a chance to crack the roster out of training camp. While at the moment he’s a bit of a longshot to make the team, he’s nevertheless going to give it his best try. He admitted as much Thursday night on Twitter with a thoughtful tweet.

Excited to be part of the Celtics' organization. It's the beginning of seeing my dream come true. There is still lots of work to be done to secure a spot on the active roster by the time the season starts. Gonna stay humble but I'm hungry and determined! — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) July 26, 2019

Fall’s contract reportedly is an Exhibit 10 deal, so if he gets cut from Boston he’ll have to pass through waivers in order to go to the Maine Red Claws of the G League. Nevertheless, Celtics fans (as well as players) are pretty excited about the possibility of Fall staying in green.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images