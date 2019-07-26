The Boston Celtics officially signed Tacko Fall on Thursday, and it’s not lost on the 7-foot-6 center that the work only is just beginning.
Fall became a summer league sensation for the C’s and will have a chance to crack the roster out of training camp. While at the moment he’s a bit of a longshot to make the team, he’s nevertheless going to give it his best try. He admitted as much Thursday night on Twitter with a thoughtful tweet.
Fall’s contract reportedly is an Exhibit 10 deal, so if he gets cut from Boston he’ll have to pass through waivers in order to go to the Maine Red Claws of the G League. Nevertheless, Celtics fans (as well as players) are pretty excited about the possibility of Fall staying in green.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images