Having asked for Tacko Fall all July, Boston Celtics fans are set to receive him.

The Celtics signed the 7-foot-6 prospect to a contract Thursday, officially tying the center to the team. Having joined the Celtics on a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract, Fall impressed Boston this month with his attitude and performances during the NBA Summer League.

Fall also became a cult hero to Celtics and NBA fans, which probably explains the jubilant reaction to the team’s announcement of his signing.

Some who watched and engaged with Fall during his four seasons at the University of Central Florida congratulated him on the contract, as did his representatives BDA Sports.

Congrats to @tackofall99 whose journey to this moment is a testament to those who have a dream and work hard to turn that dream into reality https://t.co/aWI4xztVEz — UCF Marc Daniels (@ucf_marcdaniels) July 25, 2019

When I worked at the UCF publix, @tackofall99 would come in pretty regularly. He's one of the nicest people I've spoken to. I'm so so happy for him. 💖 https://t.co/HMJlP2EBWm — Abigail Brashear (@abigailruthnews) July 25, 2019

@tackofall99 you’ve made all us UCF fans proud we love you always and forever — k (@FREAKYfreiwald) July 25, 2019

@tackofall99 …Yours WILL BE the first and only NBA jersey I’ve ever bought (and I’ll have to wear it as a dress 🤣), but I MUST have you sign it the next time you’re around! 🙌🏼😊🖤⚔️💛😊🙌🏼 We are so proud of you!! Well done, my man! — Dana Laing (@sassyattimes) July 25, 2019

Celtics fans are among the happiest people around.

Tacko Fall is officially a member of the Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/Nvsrmk8LeD — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) July 25, 2019

Tacko Fall has immediately become my favorite NBA player. — Yukon Cornelius (@VonFrotten) July 25, 2019

Tacko fall gonna drop 30 on a Tuesday against the lakers — Aikong (@EggsandBaiken) July 25, 2019

Tacko Fall is now officially my next jersey purchase ☘️ — Chris Evans (@chris21evans_) July 25, 2019

TACKOOOOOO THURSDAYYYYYY — Nate🍅 (@MyNamelsNate) July 25, 2019

It’s 🌮 time baby!! — 𝙅𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙮 🎙 (@JeremyOnTheMic) July 25, 2019

It sure is Tacko time, and it’s not even Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images