Having asked for Tacko Fall all July, Boston Celtics fans are set to receive him.
The Celtics signed the 7-foot-6 prospect to a contract Thursday, officially tying the center to the team. Having joined the Celtics on a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract, Fall impressed Boston this month with his attitude and performances during the NBA Summer League.
Fall also became a cult hero to Celtics and NBA fans, which probably explains the jubilant reaction to the team’s announcement of his signing.
Some who watched and engaged with Fall during his four seasons at the University of Central Florida congratulated him on the contract, as did his representatives BDA Sports.
Celtics fans are among the happiest people around.
It sure is Tacko time, and it’s not even Tuesday.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images