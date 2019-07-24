Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall’s next trip to Las Vegas might include some star power.

Comedian Norm Macdonald shouted out the Boston Celtics center Tuesday night via Twitter, telling his followers and the 7-foot-6 prospect how much he enjoyed meeting him and watching him play during the NBA Summer League.

Hey, @tackofall99, watched all your summer league games. So fantastic. And I'm thrilled The Celtics picked you up. It was great to meet you, and if you need anything next time you're in the neighborhood, let me know.. Give me a call or DM me here. Peace, brother. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) July 23, 2019

Crowds in Las Vegas absolutely loved Fall, chanting his name and cheering his every on- and off-court move. Macdonald, a legendary comic who featured on “Saturday Night Live” for five seasons and played roles in dozens of movies, isn’t too big to fawn over Fall, too.

Whether Fall earns a spot on the Celtics roster or a new, guaranteed contract with Boston or another NBA team remains to be seen. Should his hoop dreams fail to materialize in 2019, perhaps Macdonald can help him launch a career in show business.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images