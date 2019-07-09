Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall’s showing with the Boston Celtics in Summer League has gotten many folks’ attention, including a former C’s big man.

The 7-foot-7 UCF product went undrafted last month, but signed an Exhibit 10 deal with Boston for Summer League. He since has turned plenty of heads, defending the paint well in Las Vegas while making some contributions in the offensive end, as well.

During the C’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, retired big man Kendrick Perkins took to Twitter to heap some praise on Fall.

Can’t lie Taco Fall moves extremely well for a guy his size. Runs the floor pretty damn good! @celtics ✍🏾🤔 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 9, 2019

#Taco

While it’s no guarantee Fall will stick with the Celtics beyond Summer League, suffice to say he has left a good impression on the Celtics alumni and fanbase.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images