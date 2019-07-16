Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tedy Bruschi is moving up in the NFL broadcasting world.

The former New England Patriots linebacker will join ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show in the 2019 season, the Worldwide Leader announced Tuesday. Bruschi, Sam Ponder, ex-NFL players Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Louis Riddick, former NFL coach Rex Ryan and NFL insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter form the cast of the weekly preview show.

Bruschi has worked for ESPN since 2009 as an analyst on various programs. Next season will mark his first as a regular on one of the network’s marquee NFL shows.

The 46-year-old suffered a stroke last month and currently is recovering well.

