Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tedy Bruschi is on the mend.

Bruschi on Thursday suffered a stroke, his second in 14 years. While Bruschi’s 2005 stroke came as a shock, the former New England Patriots linebacker was much more well-equipped to handle the situation this time around.

The 46-year-old on Monday took to Instagram to not only provide an update on his health status but also to share the warning signs of a stroke.

“Around 10:30am on July 4th I lost use of my left arm,” Bruschi’s post reads. “I then tried to speak and realized I was slurring my speech. As I turned to my wife she noticed the left side of my face was drooping. We immediately knew what was happening. These are stroke warning signs. We called 911 and an ambulance got me to the hospital. Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers. 🙏🏼 I’m doing much better.”

Bruschi listed the warning signs under the “BE FAST” acronym: balance difficulties, eyesight changes, face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulties, time to call 911.

Leave it to Bruschi, a highly respected leader throughout his time in Foxboro, to find a way to teach while fighting his own battle.

Here’s to a full recovery, Tedy.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images