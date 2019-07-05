Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi has suffered a stroke, according to a statement released to his foundation by his family.

Fortunately, the 46-year-old detected the warning signs right away and is “recovering well.”

Here’s the full statement.

Tedy's Team has issued the following statement on behalf of the Bruschi family. pic.twitter.com/CuwmHobvl3 — Tedy's Team (@TedysTeam) July 5, 2019

This is not the first stroke Bruschi, who lately has been serving as an analyst on ESPN, has experienced.

While still playing in the NFL, he had a stroke in February 2005 — just days after the Patriots won the Super Bowl. In October of that same year he was cleared to resume playing, and his football career ultimately lasted through the 2008 campaign.

Bruschi was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images