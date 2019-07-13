Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite winning the World Series in 2018, things haven’t been great for the 2019 Boston Red Sox.

Terry Francona knows the feeling.

Francona, now the manager of the Cleveland Indians, guided the Sox to titles in 2004 and 2007. They made the postseason in each of the ensuing years, but couldn’t repeat.

So why is it so tough to sustain success from one year to another? Francona offered his theory to The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham.

“I think what’s hard for players is when you play in October and the deeper you go, you’re the only game in town. It’s almost glamorous,” Francona said. “Then the next games you play are in April. It’s 30 degrees; there are 8,000 people in the park sometimes. It’s not glamorous. It hits players.

“It’s hard to define, but it’s just harder a year later,” Francona said. “We talk about a lot and there are no easy answers.”

Things might be trending in the right direction for the Red Sox, who have won five straight games — including an 8-1 win over the league-best Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. With the victory, Boston now trails Francona’s Indians by one game for the second wild card spot.

