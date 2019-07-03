Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox’s performance in the London Series was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

But know what was memorable for all the right reasons? The British broadcast of the London Series.

As you certainly know by now, the Red Sox delivered relatively uninspired performances in the United Kingdom, suffering a two-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees. Pitching on both sides, but primarily the Red Sox, was borderline appalling at times, with runs coming in bunches at London Stadium.

In the UK, the game was broadcast on television with British commentators, and Major League Baseball compiled some of the best calls.

It really is incredible.

That call on Michael Chavis’ game-tying homer in Game 1? Chills.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images