It’s already been said ad nauseam, but it’s worth repeating: It’s a crime that Rafael Devers isn’t on the All-Star team.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman went 4-for-5 with two homers and six RBIs Tuesday night in his team’s 10-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Devers now has a .329 batting average to go along with 14 homers, 56 RBIs and a .926 OPS.

If the Red Sox were playing better as a team, Devers would be in the thick of the American League MVP conversation, though likely still trailing New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu. Still, if the season ended today, Devers probably would finish top-five in voting.

Those numbers alone should put Devers in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. However, when you compare the 22-year-old to his peers, Devers’ All-Star snub looks even more egregious.

Check out these tweets from Boston Sports Info:

Devers since 6/25 23 AB

14 H

6 2B

2 HR 15 balls with an exit velocity ≥ 95.0 10 balls with an exit velocity of ≥ 100.0 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) July 3, 2019

Rafael Devers thru his first 996 AB's compared to others thru ≈ 1,000 AB's in their ≤ 22 YO season Williams

Aaron

Mantle

Robinson

Griffey, Jr

Trout

Harper You will have a hard time finding Raffy because he fits right in at this age details pic.twitter.com/ocT0aHC8Dz — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) July 3, 2019

That’s a guy playing like one of the best players in the game, and certainly the best on his own team.

Perhaps Devers eventually makes the roster as an injury fill-in. Even if that happens, the fact that he wasn’t voted on by players or fans in the first place will remain baffling.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images