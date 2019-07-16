Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Having hit more than a couple homers since joining the Boston Red Sox in late April, it’s hard to believe Michael Chavis, up until Monday night, had yet to hit a grand slam.

But in the first inning of the Red Sox’s eventual 10-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, Chavis capped off a five-run first inning by launching a full-count fastball with the bases loaded into the Green Monster seats for his first career four-run shot.

Following the game, the Red Sox tweeted out the 4D replay of Chavis moonshot, and it’s pretty cool to watch.

Some impressive technology.

Chavis understandably was pretty excited about the win and the dinger, which was his 16th of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images