The general consensus among Celtics fans seems to be that while it hurts Al Horford left Boston, the fact he went to the Philadelphia 76ers is what really stings.

Horford’s decision to part ways with the Celtics was a somewhat surprising one, and right when free agency opened June 30, Horford had a deal in place with Philly. The veteran big man expressed regret he couldn’t help bring a title back to Boston while he was there, but the kind words probably aren’t softening the blow.

To rub salt in Celtics fans’ wounds, just over an hour after Horford sent thanks to Celtics fans, the 76ers officially announced Horford’s signing, complete with a photo of him in a Philly uniform.

Brace yourselves, Celtics fans.

Yeah, it’s probably safe to say the Celtics-76ers rivalry is about to get even more intense.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images