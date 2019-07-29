Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Only once before have the Boston Red Sox hit home runs like this.

A statistic Red Sox Senior manager of media relations and baseball information Justin Long shared Monday afternoon demonstrates the team has home-run hitters dispersed throughout its lineup at a level not seen in 16 years.

This is only the 2nd time the Red Sox have ever featured 9 players with 10+ HR in a season: 2019 – Benintendi, Betts, Bogaerts, Bradley, Chavis, Devers, Martinez, Moreland, Vázquez 2003 – Damon, Garciaparra, Millar, Mueller, Nixon, Ortiz, Ramirez, Varitek, Walker — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 29, 2019

Boston’s home run leaders are as follows, per Baseball-Reference.com:

– Xander Bogaert, 23

– J.D. Martinez, 22

– Rafael Devers, 21

– Mookie Betts, 18

– Christian Vazquez, 16

– Michael Chavis, 16

– Mitch Moreland, 13

– Jackie Bradley, Jr. 11

– Andrew Benintendi, 10

Despite having nine batters with 10-plus home runs, the Red Sox have just the eighth-highest home run total among all Major League Baseball teams in 2019. Perhaps that’s because no Red Sox players are among the top 27 home-run hitters in the majors this season, and the team’s utility players don’t provide much pop.

Nevertheless, Boston’s once-in-a-generation power dispersal is a notable aspect of the 2019 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images