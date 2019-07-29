Only once before have the Boston Red Sox hit home runs like this.
A statistic Red Sox Senior manager of media relations and baseball information Justin Long shared Monday afternoon demonstrates the team has home-run hitters dispersed throughout its lineup at a level not seen in 16 years.
Boston’s home run leaders are as follows, per Baseball-Reference.com:
– Xander Bogaert, 23
– J.D. Martinez, 22
– Rafael Devers, 21
– Mookie Betts, 18
– Christian Vazquez, 16
– Michael Chavis, 16
– Mitch Moreland, 13
– Jackie Bradley, Jr. 11
– Andrew Benintendi, 10
Despite having nine batters with 10-plus home runs, the Red Sox have just the eighth-highest home run total among all Major League Baseball teams in 2019. Perhaps that’s because no Red Sox players are among the top 27 home-run hitters in the majors this season, and the team’s utility players don’t provide much pop.
Nevertheless, Boston’s once-in-a-generation power dispersal is a notable aspect of the 2019 campaign.
