Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox may not be playing the best baseball in the American League at the moment, but one stat proves they should not be counted out by any means.

Despite their 46-41 record, Boston has 27 comeback wins this season. For those not good with numbers, 57 percent of the games won by the Sox this season have come in comeback fashion.

Here’s how The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier breaks it down:

“Thursday marked the 26th Red Sox comeback win of the year, tied with the Astros and Yankees for the most in the American League. Yet unlike Houston and New York, they are the majority (57 percent) of Red Sox wins.

“The Red Sox have conjured many victories as if from thin air this year, many coming with a promise this one can be the turning point that sets in motion a consistent run. To date, those individual comebacks have yet to. Nonetheless, there is something to be said for the consistency with which the Red Sox have clawed for what they’ve gotten this year.”

While the stat certainly is promising for Red Sox nation, it’s worth noting that Boston has already blown 18 saves in 2019. They still remain 11.5 games behind the New York Yankees and 8.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, two teams that likely will prove difficult to beat down the stretch.

With 75 games to go in the regular season for the Sox, however, anything is possible.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images