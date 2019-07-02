Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN’s second-half-of-the-season Boston Red Sox coverage will include 12-year MLB veteran Todd Walker. He’ll do in-game color analysis for five games as well as 15 games handling pre- and post-game analysis. Walker first worked for NESN in 2017 as a studio analyst and actually filled in for a few games in the booth.

Walker (@ToddWalker12) will team up with NESN’s play-by-play man Dave O’Brien for the Red Sox series at Walker’s former MLB clubs, the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies:

– Aug. 23 to 25, at the Padres

– Aug. 27 and 28, at the Rockies

Walker will begin studio analyst work for the Red Sox road trip immediately following the London Series.

The full list of his pre- and post-game analysis is as follows:

– July 2 to 4, at the Toronto Blue Jays

– July 5 to 7, at the Detroit Tigers

– July 22 to 24, at the Tampa Bay Rays

– July 25 to 27, vs. the New York Yankees

– Sept. 17 to 19, vs. the San Francisco Giants

The former second baseman was a Red Sox player for the 2003 season, appearing in 144 games. From his 2003 playoff performance he co-holds a record with David Ortiz for most Red Sox HRs in a single post-season (5). In the 2003 ALDS vs. Oakland, Walker batted .313 with 3 HR and 4 RBI. In the 2003 ALCS vs. NYY, Walker batted .370 with 10 hits, two HR and two RBI.

Most recently, Walker has been an in-game and post-game analyst for the SEC Network the past three years. He also has college-baseball analyst work for ESPN during the college baseball regionals and super regionals the past four years.

The Shreveport, La., native and current resident attended LSU and was the Most Outstanding Player in the 1993 College World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images