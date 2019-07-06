You would think that most athletes hit their physical peak somewhere in their 20s, right?
Well, meet Tom Brady. He’s a pretty cool guy with a really geeky Twitter account and a pretty intense diet. He’s also won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Now at the young age of 41 years old, “Tom Terrific™” still is very much at the top of his athletic ability. In fact, he may still be on the up and up.
Brady never has been known as a runner. Clips of a then 22-year-old Brady running the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine are widely shared online. Brady notoriously ran a sluggish 5.28 at the time. Well, fast forward 19 years and Brady has proven to the world he’s in fact faster now than he was then.
A video was uploaded on Friday showing a shirtless Brady clocking in at a graceful 5.17.
Just think: in 19 more years, Brady will be down to a 5.06.
