Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

You would think that most athletes hit their physical peak somewhere in their 20s, right?

Well, meet Tom Brady. He’s a pretty cool guy with a really geeky Twitter account and a pretty intense diet. He’s also won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Now at the young age of 41 years old, “Tom Terrific™” still is very much at the top of his athletic ability. In fact, he may still be on the up and up.

Brady never has been known as a runner. Clips of a then 22-year-old Brady running the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine are widely shared online. Brady notoriously ran a sluggish 5.28 at the time. Well, fast forward 19 years and Brady has proven to the world he’s in fact faster now than he was then.

A video was uploaded on Friday showing a shirtless Brady clocking in at a graceful 5.17.

(You can check out the video here.)

(You can view a side-by-side with his combine run here.)

Just think: in 19 more years, Brady will be down to a 5.06.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images