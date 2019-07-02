Tom Brady might be money on the football field, but he certainly is hit-or-miss on social media.
The New England Patriots quarterback recently Instagrammed a video of himself skeet shooting in parts unknown. For reasons currently unclear, Brady tagged Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in the post.
Honestly, we’re not sure what any of it means.
Take a look:
Shoot your shot, right?
Brady has been all over social media this offseason. Over the weekend, the soon-to-be 42-year-old shared a clip of himself swearing in front of his kids after shanking a tee shot.
For those interested in football, the Patriots are scheduled to begin training camp July 25.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images