A pair of New England Patriots quarterbacks past and present have been all over the place on social media.

For Tom Brady, it was shouting out Jimmy V Award-winner Rob Mendez Thursday morning on Instagram before posting images from a workout, captioned with a proverb. In Jacoby Brissett’s case, it’s asking questions on Twitter about outer space.

The Indianapolis Colts signal-caller fired off another question on Twitter dot com Thursday morning, asking which part of a pig’s skin is used on the football.

Brady responded to his former teammate with an enticing offer.

Alright, do we need to start a podcast together? https://t.co/dDE1wrEGGt — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 11, 2019

Shortly after, Brissett responded.

Let’s give the people what they want. Also, what’s your answer.? — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 11, 2019

If that ever came to fruition, there probably would be no shortage of listeners.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images