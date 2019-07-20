Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There goes Tom Brady, jumping off cliffs again.

The New England quarterback gave Patriots a heart attack a few years back when he posted a video of himself jumping backward off a rocky ledge while on vacation in Costa Rica, and this time, he recruited his daughter Vivian to take the leap with him.

“If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving. Daddy always gives her a 10 though! 🏅🏅🏅,” Brady wrote in the caption.

Check out the post:

But the fun does not end there.

Brady cracked a joke about Max Kellerman’s infamous “cliff” take in the comments.

Brady is enjoying his last vacation before the season, getting in some quality time with Gisele and riding horses while jamming out to “Old Town Road.”

Here’s hoping this is the last cliff Brady encounters until next summer, though.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images