Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are you ready, Patriots fans?

On Thursday, New England will kick off training camp as it looks to defend its Super Bowl title. For quarterback Tom Brady, it will be the 20th (!) training camp he’s taken part of since getting drafted in 2000.

And his Instagram activity Sunday seems to suggests he’s ready to go. In the quarterback’s Instagram story, he posted a series of photos from the offseason, Then in a regular post, he shared a little footage of himself throwing from a training session, complete with a “Year 20” caption.

Yep, Brady seems ready to go.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images