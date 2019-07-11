Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady might end up serving as more than just a mentor for Chase Winovich.

Winovich, a third-round pick by the New England Patriots in this year’s NFL draft, reached out to his fellow Michigan product Wednesday in search of barber recommendations. Brady evidently is way ahead of the rookie pass rusher, and being the good teammate he is, he offered his hair-cutting services to the 24-year-old.

“Me 🤣🤣🤣🤣 thats the first thing I thought about when we drafted you!!,” Brady said in the comment section, responding to Winovich’s barber inquiry.

Brady probably shouldn’t quit his day job, but he clearly is confident in his skills with the clippers. The Patriots quarterback previously posted a video in which he gives a haircut to his son, who didn’t seem all that confident in his dad’s abilities.

As for Winovich, Patriots fans likely wouldn’t be thrilled if he took on a new do. His ferocious blonde hair, in addition to his incredible on-field soundbites, has helped quickly endear him to the Foxboro faithful.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images