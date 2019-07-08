Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski may be retired, but the speculation surrounding a potential return to the NFL has not slowed down. Tom Brady’s most recent workout definitely will do nothing to change that.

Brady threw to Gronkowski in a private workout at UCLA on Monday, according to MassLive’s Andrew Callahan.

Brady has worked out at UCLA multiple times this offseason, throwing to Bruin wide receivers at one point in early May. Gronkowski is in Los Angeles for the Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game, which takes place at UCLA on Monday night.

Gronkowski has pushed away rumors of a possible return to the NFL, but he recently told Rich Eisen that he couldn’t say for sure how he’d feel when the games begin this fall.

Callahan is reporting that Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, was also present for the workout.

Brady and the Patriots still have a few weeks before they report for training camp on July 25.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images