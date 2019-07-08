Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Iron Man now dead and gone (spoiler!) Earth needs someone capable of wearing/wielding the Power Gauntlet. You know, because Thanos could come back via the multiverse, or something.

Enter: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

The New England Patriots quarterback seems up for the challenge, as evidenced by the photo shared to his social media accounts Monday.

Take a look:

Think I’m gonna try a glove on my throwing hand this year 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gCrB20KTIW — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 8, 2019

By the way, the directors of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” the Russo Brothers, believe Brady is ready to fill in for Tony Stark.

“Iron Man 2.0,” they wrote in the comments section of Brady’s Instagram post.

Brady and the Patriots are set to begin training camp July 25. Yes, football season is just around the corner.

As for the Avengers, we still don’t know what’s next for Earth’s mightiest heroes. We should find out in a couple weeks, though.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images