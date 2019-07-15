Tom Brady scored a 96 in the “Madden NFL 20” player ratings, the New England Patriots quarterback isn’t satisfied.
Specifically, Brady wants a correction to his speed rating, which is a sloth-like 60.
The New England Patriots quarterback kicked off his crusade by shaming a hapless Twitter troll who dared to claim they’re faster than the 41-year-old. Then, Brady submitted video “evidence” of himself running the 40-yard dash in otherworldly time.
Take a look:
Hey, when you’re committed to a bit, you’re committed to a bit.
Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images