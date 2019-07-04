Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has become quite the social media icon in the last year.

Between sharing photos from the Met Gala, the Kentucky Derby and the golf course, the New England Patriots quarterback leaves little undocumented thanks to Instagram these days. But sometimes he uses the gram to give out some birthday love, and on Thursday, it was for his mother.

Brady’s mother, Galynn celebrated her birthday on Thursday, and TB12 used it as an opportunity to write her a heartfelt note accompanied by a group photo of the Brady’s and their extended family.

“Happy Birthday Mom! There will never be enough words to let you know how grateful we are that we have a mom and Grandma as special as you,” the caption reads. “You’re kind, strong, beautiful, courageous, and wise. Thank you for always loving, supporting, and caring for us. And you may be another year older, but you’ll always be younger than Dad. It’s fun to celebrate the little victories! We (love) you!”

We’re happy Brady took a break from the dad jokes for this one.

