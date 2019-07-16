Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady looks like he might struggle to win the Super Bowl in 2050.

NBC Sunday Night Football provided a glimpse into the New England Patriots quarterback’s future look Tuesday when it applied the FaceApp old age filter to one of his photos and shared the result on social media.

The year is 2050.@TomBrady is still the starting quarterback of the @Patriots and leading his team to the Super Bowl for the ____ time. pic.twitter.com/j2Q9fvWrcY — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 16, 2019

Brady will turn 42 in August. He’ll be 72 years young come playoff time in 2050.

Bet against TB12 remaining under center for the Patriots and leading them to the Super Bowl in 2050 at your own peril.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images