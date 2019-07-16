Tom Brady looks like he might struggle to win the Super Bowl in 2050.
NBC Sunday Night Football provided a glimpse into the New England Patriots quarterback’s future look Tuesday when it applied the FaceApp old age filter to one of his photos and shared the result on social media.
Brady will turn 42 in August. He’ll be 72 years young come playoff time in 2050.
Bet against TB12 remaining under center for the Patriots and leading them to the Super Bowl in 2050 at your own peril.
