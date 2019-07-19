Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s not uncommon for players retiring from the National Football League to enter the realm of sports broadcasting, but Peyton Manning still doesn’t appear interested in something like that at the moment.

Manning reportedly has been approached on several occasions about taking on a role with ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcasts, a position he reportedly has denied. The 43-year-old told Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson he’s unsure about a future in broadcasting, taking a quick dig at fellow former quarterback Tony Romo, who’s built a solid career as an analyst and color commentator on CBS, along the way.

“I saw where Tony Romo said that he always knew that he wanted to be a broadcaster. Well, I always knew I wanted to be a football player,” Manning said. “That’s all I knew. I was all-in on that job.”

Romo responded Wednesday in an interview on 105.3 The Fan, claiming he “never” made that comment.

“I didn’t start thinking about being a broadcaster until I was contemplating retirement,” he said. “And so at that point, then you’re going to start thinking about your next stage.”

In fact, he’s happy with where he’s at.

“Like anything, when you’re playing football it’s all-consuming,” he added. “Literally, nothing else (matters) … when you go off to training camp you don’t even know what’s happening in the world. I feel like right now it’s also still a little bit of that being a broadcaster. I love it, I enjoy it. But I think that was never a part of the mindset when you’re playing football. I mean, that would be silly to say you were thinking about something like that.”

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images