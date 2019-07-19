Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We’re in the dog says of summer.

For hockey fans, that means some pretty rough days with nothing more to hold us over until next season except checking in with our favorites athletes’ various social media accounts. Typically, that means watching a bunch of workout videos.

But that apparently is not Torey Krug’s style — even though he still wants Bruins fans to know he’s hard at work getting geared up for next season.

Krug tweeted out that he got a workout in on Thursday alongside Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk were there too.

I just want to let you guys know I did workout today. Sorry I didn’t post a video like everyone else. But I swear I did.. I was there. So was @Matt_Grzelcyk5 and even @CMcAvoy44 … and we are gonna do it again tomorrow. 🙄 — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) July 18, 2019

While the Bruins’ season came to a heartbreaking end (sorry for bringing it up), it seems many of the B’s are closer than ever, which is a good sign heading into next season.

We’ve already gotten a look at Sean Kuraly video chatting with Jake DeBrusk, and various members of the Black and Gold pull no punches in ragging on each other social media.

So while there won’t be hockey for a few months, at least Bruins fans can keep up with what their favorite players are up to.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images