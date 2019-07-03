Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If there’s anything we’ve learned by now, it’s that no one is safe from Torey Krug on social media.

Krug, like Boston Bruins teammate Brad Marchand, is known for giving teammates (and occasionally others) a hard time on social media, and it appears that extends to former teammates, as well.

Marchand announced Tuesday on Instagram that he and teammate Kevan Miller were starting a joint account to chronicle their outdoor activities during the offseason. Now-former Bruins fourth-liner Noel Acciari, who departed for the Florida Panthers in free agency Monday, commented on the post, requesting some apparel.

Krug caught the comment and made sure to give Acciari a hard time.

Didn’t take long for Torey Krug to start chirping Noel Acciari for leaving the Bruins lol pic.twitter.com/3SXsQ4Map1 — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) July 3, 2019

Well to be fair, it will cost a few bucks to get the hat down to the Sunshine State.

Acciari isn’t the only recent victim of Krug, either. The Bruins defenseman shaded Kyrie Irving after the guard left for the Brooklyn Nets in NBA free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images