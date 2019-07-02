Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox called up right-handed pitcher Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, and the 25-year-old sounded very excited about it.

Kelley noted he “kind of figured” he had been recalled when he was called into the office after Pawtucket’s game on Monday. He also said his teammates and wife were extremely happy for him and that he’s still at a “loss for words.”

The Providence, R.I. native is 5-2 with a 0.96 ERA with the PawSox this season, and will look to look to give a jolt to a Boston bullpen that is reeling after a rough London series.

To hear more from Kelley, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images