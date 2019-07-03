Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Trevor Kelley made his Major League Baseball debut for the Red Sox on Tuesday night after being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs, but ended the ninth inning with a strikeout to seal the 10-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Kelley’s wife and friends were in attendance, but two prominent people were missing from the stands: his mom and dad. The 25-year-old’s parents couldn’t make it to Toronto because their passports had expired, as heard on NESN’s Red Sox broadcast, so they were unable to leave the United States.

Tuesday likely will be a night Kelley never will forget for a number of reasons, but it’s probably safe to say now his parents won’t let their passports expire again.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images