There’s no denying Odell Beckham Jr. is a talented football player. But his fashion choices, on the other hand, raise some questions.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver was in attendance at Wednesday’s ESPY’s awards in Los Angeles, Calif. Beckham, along with Gabrielle Union, announced the winner of “Best Breakthrough Athlete.” Saquon Barkley may have been named the winner, but Twitter was more focused on Beckham’s choice of attire.

First, check out his outfit.

Next, read the responses.

What in the Crocodile Hunter do Odell have on 🧐 — Ezz ❤ (@__PrettyBrown_) July 11, 2019

Why does Odell Beckham look like he’s working at HomeGoods? #ESPYs — Tracy Hickson (@djtino224) July 11, 2019

That is an interesting Prada vest Odell has on #ESPYS — Judson (@JudsonK217) July 11, 2019

Odell needs a new stylist — JP BROOKLYN (@JPBROOKLYN42) July 11, 2019

Odell out here looking like a life size pair of cargo shorts! #espys2019 — BostonNYGiants (@BostonNYGiants) July 11, 2019

who let odell beckham wear a grocery bag to the espys — TB (@bond_tristan) July 11, 2019

Odell dressed like a character from Jumanji https://t.co/dwx0ofySLQ — Last Name Turner (@SeeDivineTruth) July 11, 2019

Whatever Odell is wearing at the espys ain't it. — Ọlámidé (@the0lamide) July 11, 2019

The only thing worse than Tracy Morgan’s monologue was Odell Beckham’s outfit. #espys2019 — Bill McGrath (@bmcgrath13) July 11, 2019

Twitter never disappoints.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images