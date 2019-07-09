Ty Law certainly had a lot of support when he was named an inductee to the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But now we know the former New England Patriots cornerback was endorsed by two well-known quarterbacks, including an old teammate.

Tom Brady penned a letter to the Hall of Fame in support of Law, and another surefire Hall of Fame signal caller did the same thing. Law appeared on ESPN’s “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” and revealed Peyton Manning did the same.

“It was awesome. (Brady) was my teammate and I had a lot of respect for him,” Law said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “We’d had a lot of competition and you know, we’re both Michigan guys. I think by him going out of his way to do that on my behalf, I’m so thankful that he did because he didn’t have to. Peyton Manning wrote a letter as well. It’s not getting as much (publicity) as that one, but Peyton Manning did the same thing. When you get great quarterbacks — and no one can question the greatness and careers they had to be able to do so — and say hey, they feel that I’m worthy of doing that, I think that’s awesome.

“It was great. I competed against him at a game level,” he added. “That was the opposition, but there was always a mutual respect to play him and Pro Bowls as far as on the same team, but to play against each other and go at each other all the time and be covering his top receiver. He beat me, I got some on him, so it was cool when you’re talking about the elite, the best, to feel that way about you as a player and that kinda validates you personally.”

Law and Manning certainly have some history playing against each other — particularly during the 2004 AFC Championship Game when No. 24 intercepted Manning three times, which helped lead New England to a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

And, as you know, the Patriots went on to win another Super Bowl title that year.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images