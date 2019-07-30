Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Count Ty Law among the critics of the NFL’s new pass interference rules.

The former New England Patriots cornerback and soon-to-be Pro Football Hall of Famer bashed the rule changes during a conference call Tuesday morning.

Giving coaches the ability to challenge pass interference calls or non-calls, Law argued, will yield “ugly” results.

“I am disappointed in that because it’s going to take away from the game,” Law said. “You know, referees are out there for a reason. Yes, they don’t make every call right, but something like that — a pass interference — once you start opening that can of worms, it’s going to get ugly, and the game’s going to get a lot longer.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of gray area because I think the defensive players get the bulk of the pushing and the blame for this or that, but there’s a lot going on between a defensive back and a wide receiver, especially when you’re running downfield.”

The new rule — implemented in the wake of the blatant missed PI call that marred the end of last season’s NFC Championship Game — could have major on-field implications this season.

“You’ve got two of the fastest guys on the field, and things happen in a split-second, so if they start all-of-a-sudden throwing the red flag out to stop the game — this may or may not have been a pass interference — I think it’s just going to disrupt the game,” Law said.

“It’s a little bit disappointing because it’s still about the offense, it’s about scoring points. I understand the business aspect of it, but you have to let the game be played. And the offense, they’re just as guilty of pushing and grabbing and being physical, as well. I just don’t know what this is going to do to the game. It’s going to be interesting to see, but it’s definitely not good in my opinion.”

Law, who won three Super Bowls and hauled in 53 interceptions over a 15-year NFL career, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images